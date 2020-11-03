Child safe after alleged abduction by parents in Kamloops

No Amber Alert was issued as the situation quickly unfolded and the child was located safe

A mother and father are both facing charges after allegedly abducting their child, who they did not have custody of, from a residence in Kamloops.

According to Sgt. Darren Michels with the Kamloops RCMP, police were called to a home on Nov. 2, after it was reported the biological parents of a child forced their way into the residence, assaulted a worker, and took their child away.

Michels said police believed the parents would be headed south on the Coquihalla Highway. However, while the process was initiated to issue an Amber Alert, RCMP only contacted surrounding detachments.

“The parents were located in their vehicle near Merritt by Central Interior Traffic Services and both were taken into custody but unfortunately the child was not inside in the vehicle,” he said. “Further investigation revealed that the child was with his grandfather and was also travelling south on the Coquihalla Highway in a separate vehicle.”

Contact was made with the grandfather who agreed to bring the child to the Hope RCMP detachment. They arrived a short time later with the child in good spirits.

“We had initiated the process to issue an Amber Alert however the situation quickly unfolded and the child was located safe,” said Sgt. Michaels.

The child was returned to his caregivers.

The investigation is continuing and the 38-year-old father and 37-year-old mother will be appearing in the Kamloops Court to face charges on Tuesday.

