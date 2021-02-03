An 11-year-old boy, who is a coffee worker in Mexico, is shown in this undated handout photo. A World Vision report warns Canadians could be contributing to child labour with every grocery trip. The Risky Goods report says economic pressures of the pandemic are forcing more children to harvest and produce many of Canada’s food imports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Juan Cuevas, World Vision Mexico *MANDATORY CREDIT*

An 11-year-old boy, who is a coffee worker in Mexico, is shown in this undated handout photo. A World Vision report warns Canadians could be contributing to child labour with every grocery trip. The Risky Goods report says economic pressures of the pandemic are forcing more children to harvest and produce many of Canada’s food imports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Juan Cuevas, World Vision Mexico *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Child labour behind every Canadian’s grocery haul, and it may get worse: World Vision

Report says imports from Mexico account for the largest value of risky products,with $965 million in 2019

A World Vision report warns Canadians could be contributing to child labour with every grocery trip.

The “Risky Goods” report estimates more than $3.7 billion in goods involved child labour in 2019 – a 63 per cent increase from 10 years ago.

The report says imports from Mexico account for the largest value of risky products, with $965 million in 2019.

The report also says economic pressures of the pandemic are forcing more children to harvest and produce much of Canada’s food imports.

Previous research by World Vision estimates the pandemic has pushed as many as eight million boys and girls into labour.

Report author Simon Lewchuk says COVID-19 is undermining previous gains that had reduced those numbers by 94 million since 2000.

“This compromises children’s health, safety, and education. And COVID-19 is making the problem worse,” Lewchuk said Wednesday in a release.

“It’s time for Canada to stop dragging its heels and introduce legislation requiring companies to take action against child labour and other human rights abuses in their supply chains.”

Imports of items prone to child labourhave surged over the past decade, with a 188 per cent increase in cashews, a 173 per cent increase in chili peppers and a 98 per cent increase in palm oil, said the report.

World Vision encourages shoppers to buy from companies that participate in ethical certification systems that significantly reduce the likelihood of exploitation. Labels include Fairtrade Certified, Fair For Life Certified, Rainforest Alliance and UTZ Certified.

“Canadians have the power to demand an end to the suffering behind our food by supporting retailers who choose to be more transparent about what they are doing to eliminate exploitation in their supply chains and ensure there are more ethically certified food items on their shelves,” said Julie Francoeur, executive director at Fairtrade Canada.

The Canadian Press

Groceries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at centre of speculation
Next story
COVID-19 exposure at Summerland Secondary School

Just Posted

An uninsured ‘L’ driver blew a ‘fail’ at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a 90-day IRP and 30-day impound along with several tickets. Police took to social media to remind motorists to report erratic driving behaviour as impaired driving can occur at anytime of the day. (RCMP - Facebook)
Rough morning for impaired uninsured ‘L’ driver in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issue fines, impound car after driver blows a ‘fail’

Quarterly statistics recently released by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP show an overall decline in calls for service and overall crime in Vernon in the fourth quarter of 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Crime down in Vernon, domestic violence on the rise: RCMP report

Insights come from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Fourth Quarter 2020 policing report

(Photo: Hal Brindley/Dreamstime)
Bylaw helps solve Enderby farmers’ coyote conundrum

The Smith family was previously stuck between coyotes threatening livestock and noise complaints

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Two men arrested after allegedly stealing a bobcat in Kelowna

Both men were arrested at the scene of a business compound

Gord Wilson is one of the artists featured in the second part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre's Focus online series Feb. 4-7. (VDPAC photo)
Okanagan artists focus of online show viewed worldwide

Series debuted to more than 1,200 viewers, episode 2 coming up

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

People looking at Apex’s webcams did a double take when the video showed what appeared to be a skier upside down in the snow beside the chairlift. (Facebook / Apex Mountain Resort)
Apex dummy goes powder snorkeling

People saw the downed ‘skier’ on the mountain’s webcams, weren’t sure if it was a prank - it is

Salmon Arm’s Maureen Kennah-Hafstein, who underwent Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery in September 2020 in Vancouver for Parkinson’s, holds her relatively new friend, Jellybean, on Dec. 31, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm woman remains grateful for Parkinson’s surgery over a year later

Although the health ministry has reduced surgery wait times, another surgeon is needed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

Most Read