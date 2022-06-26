Vernon Search and Rescue crews were getting ready to head to Enderby to help search for a child reported missing from a campground when they got a call that the child had been found safe. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue crews were getting ready to head to Enderby to help search for a child reported missing from a campground when they got a call that the child had been found safe. (Morning Star file photo)

Child found safely after wandering from Okanagan campground

Many locals in Enderby help in search for toddler Saturday evening, June 25

It was a trip to Enderby crews from Vernon Search and Rescue were happy not to make.

VSAR was called Saturday evening, June 25, to help search for a missing toddler, who had apparently wandered away from the Riverfront Campground near the Enderby Ball Diamonds.

“We were called to respond but the child was located as we were about to leave our SAR hall,” said Vernon Search and Rescue’s Trevor Honigman.

The child was found about 10 p.m.

Many locals helped in the search for the kid.

READ MORE: Man suffers serious head injuries in Lake Country ATV incident

READ MORE: Vernon beach closed in heat wave due to water quality advisory


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bay Area Newsmissing personNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue

Just Posted

Emergency crews were on scene Saturday, June 25, to assist a man with serious head injuries on the High Rim Trail in Lake Country. The man was returning to his campsite when his ATV flipped and he was thrown from the vehicle. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue photo)
Man suffers serious head injuries in Lake Country ATV incident

(Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
NHLers touch down in Kelowna for charity

Chelsea Cardno went missing on June 14, 2022 while out walking her dog JJ (Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)
Update: Messages of support and sympathy for the family of Chelsea Cardno

Custodial staffing will be reduced for Central Okanagan Public Schools in the 2022-23 operating budget to make up in part for a $3.3 million funding shortfall. (Contributed)
Central Okanagan trustees give reluctant approval to 2022-23 budget