Child care planned for North Okanagan schools

Proposal for four facilities at Vernon elementary sites

Four new child care spaces could be coming to local schools.

The Vernon School District has applied for funds to construct facilities at Alexis Park, Harwood, Mission Hill and Ellison elementary schools. A decision is expected by the end of September to see if the funds totalling $3,371,204 will be granted.

“If the grant is approved, the school district will construct, own and maintain the child care facilities,” assistant secretary treasurer Adrian Johnson said in a report. “The Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan will operate the child care programs, including licensing, staffing, program design and fee collection.”

The proposed schools were chosen as due to the vulnerability of the population in the school catchment areas.

If grants are received, two new modular buildings will be located adjacent to each other on the grounds of each of the four schools.

The proposals include one modular building with 16 spaces for pre-school aged children, available from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

In the second modular building, there will be 16 pre-school spaces available between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and 20 before and after school spaces on school days.

A fenced-off play area will be created, with accessible age-appropriate play structures.

“This is all contingent on the grant applications being successful,” said Johnson.

