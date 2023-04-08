Chickens on the loose in Kelowna saved by community effort

Some chickens may have crossed the road and got lost Friday evening in Kelowna.
A post in the Kelowna Alert Facebook group by Taylor Kanarek let residents know that she encountered more than 30 chickens running around Postill Lake Road, northeast of the Kelowna International Airport. They were found past the Oceola Shooting Range in the area.
“What the cluck is going on!!” commented Deb Nelson on the post.
According to comments on the post, a collective effort was made as many people drove up to save all the chickens.
It’s unknown whether the chickens escaped from a farm or if someone dumped them in the area. Some comments suggested people may have dumped chickens in the area before.
