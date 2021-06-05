Cherryville Days cancelled by COVID for second straight year

The area’s biggest annual event was put on hold in June 2020, and again Friday

The 57th annual Cherryville Days is on hold for a second straight year due to COVID-19.

The unincorporated rural North Okanagan area had held the festivities in the first weekend of June since 1963, but as it announced in the Around the Bushes of Cherryville Facebook page Friday (June 4), the decision followed the one made this time last year.

A history of the area’s biggest event was provided along with the announcement:

“At the April 1963 meeting of the Cherryville Community Club, Ernie Laviolette proposed the idea of having a special day of fun and recreation for the residents of Cherryville. At that time, the president was Joe Myers and the secretary was Charlie Sihlis. The idea was accepted and a committee, consisting of Ernie Laviolette, Fred Burrows, Eugene Foisy, Charlie Sihlis, Ruth Sihlis and Earl & Shirley Young, was formed. Marilyn (Sihlis) Laviolette and Diane (Young) Rouck were also involved.”

The post continues with the story of the first Cherryville Day on June 6, 1963.

“Miss Cherryville 1962, Patty Burrows, opened the day with a ceremonial cutting of the ribbon.”

Kids races were followed by races for the adults. Other activities included logging, gymkhana, Bingo, craft displays, Horseshoes, Tug o’ War, and an afternoon softball game.

“A concession stand was available and run by The Thibeaults (owners of a local coffee shop). Some residents chose to bring a picnic lunch for their families. An estimated crowd of 300 enjoyed the day participating, watching the events and mingling with friends and neighbours.”

READ MORE: Second-dose COVID vaccination clinic planned for Big White next week

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

Brendan Shykora

CoronavirusEvents