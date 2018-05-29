Facebook: Daniel Sveinson

Updated: Cherished guitar found after stolen in Kelowna

Daniel Sveinson’s Gibson was stolen May 26

Update: 12 p.m.

A Vancouver musician’s lost Gibson guitar has been found in Keremeos on the side of the road.

“I’m absolutely stoked… I guess somebody just dumped it,” Daniel Sveinson said.

The guitar went missing Saturday night after his performance at Konquer Motorcycles.

Original:

A musician is searching for his lost guitar that was stolen in Kelowna.

Sveinson’s 2008 Gibson Les Paul Standard VOS 1958 reissue was stolen Saturday, May 26 during the loading of equipment at Konquer Motorcycles after his performance with Aviator Shades at a Rock and Ride event.

The musician’s Facebook post, which provides details on the guitar, has been shared nearly 2,000 times.

“It’s a guitar that I’ve had since I was 16-years-old. I’ve put a quarter-million kilometres on that guitar touring… it’s just one of those guitars that hold a lot of special memories. Insurence can always cover a replacement but it certainly can’t get that guitar back. When you put that many hundred hours into something it becomes a part of you.”

The Vancouver musician estimated it was stolen occurred between 11:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.

The guitar’s serial number is 881333 and the instrument has “Grover tuners, a case (Gibson USA, non-custom shop) with no handle and lots of play wear,” according to the Facebook post.

A $2,000 reward is being offered by Bernie Aubin of Canadian Classic Rock for the guitar’s return.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Day of Giving supports JoeAnna’s House
Next story
B.C. Indigenous leader welcomes Trans Mountain pipeline buyout by feds

Just Posted

Day of Giving supports JoeAnna’s House

Kelowna - Day of Giving supports healthcare excellence

Updated: Cherished guitar found after stolen in Kelowna

Daniel Sveinson’s Gibson was stolen May 26

Kelowna singer moves up to compete at Merritt music festival

Melissa Livingstone is competing at Road to Rockin’ River

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Okanagan drug dealer with gang ties could get 8 years

Donahugh McWhirter, 46, is being sentenced this week.

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

B.C. Indigenous leader welcomes Trans Mountain pipeline buyout by feds

Bailout bodes well for those depending on pipeline project’s success, says Chilliwack-area chief

Flash floods destroy U.S. city

Residents in Maryland are dealing with devastating flood waters destroying homes and businesses

B.C. ambulance carrying injured cyclist stuck half an hour waiting for train

Regulations say crossings have to be cleared immediately for emergency vehicles

Update: Wildfire east of Oliver

B.C. Wildfire attacked a fire east of Oliver in the Wolfcub Creek area

Kamloops carfentanil dealer gets two years in prison

Derrick Keith Beckett was part of a dial-a-dope ring busted by the RCMP in 2017

Canada to field veteran squad against Germany in women’s soccer friendly

Christine Sinclair is team captain, set to play at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field

Auditor general says unleashed bureaucrats bungled Phoenix, costing millions

More than half of the federal government’s 290,000 employees have reported being affected by Phoenix

TIMELINE: Key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain pipeline

From 1953 to 2018, the Trans Mountain pipeline has been the way of transporting oil from Alberta to B.C.

Most Read