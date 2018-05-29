Updated: Cherished guitar found after stolen in Kelowna

Update: 12 p.m.

A Vancouver musician’s lost Gibson guitar has been found in Keremeos on the side of the road.

“I’m absolutely stoked… I guess somebody just dumped it,” Daniel Sveinson said.

The guitar went missing Saturday night after his performance at Konquer Motorcycles.

Original:

A musician is searching for his lost guitar that was stolen in Kelowna.

Sveinson’s 2008 Gibson Les Paul Standard VOS 1958 reissue was stolen Saturday, May 26 during the loading of equipment at Konquer Motorcycles after his performance with Aviator Shades at a Rock and Ride event.

The musician’s Facebook post, which provides details on the guitar, has been shared nearly 2,000 times.

“It’s a guitar that I’ve had since I was 16-years-old. I’ve put a quarter-million kilometres on that guitar touring… it’s just one of those guitars that hold a lot of special memories. Insurence can always cover a replacement but it certainly can’t get that guitar back. When you put that many hundred hours into something it becomes a part of you.”

The Vancouver musician estimated it was stolen occurred between 11:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.

The guitar’s serial number is 881333 and the instrument has “Grover tuners, a case (Gibson USA, non-custom shop) with no handle and lots of play wear,” according to the Facebook post.

A $2,000 reward is being offered by Bernie Aubin of Canadian Classic Rock for the guitar’s return.

