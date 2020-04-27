Chef Stephan Schulz creates challenge to support local restaurants

Well-renowned chef Stephan Schulz is showing some love to the local restaurant industry.
Thanks chef for putting this challenge out there. What a great way to help out our industry peeps Only 999 to go people so many options in our valley @raudz @waterfrontwines @keltaquero @wiseacrefarmdistillery @woodys_pub @surfsidecalifornia @relvascatering @provisionsatkettle @viceandvirtuebeer @jackspizzaandliquor @trainstationpub @wasabi_ramen @summerhillwine @turtlebaypub @mtlrealfood @kraftykitbar @renegadekitchenkelowna @frankiewesaluteyou This is just a few options dm us if you need some help.
Shulz has put together a challenge for Canadians called 1000 restaurants, which encourages the community to try and promote a new restaurant in their community.
“I had received a phone call the other day from a chef friend in Kelowna, B.C. He asked me if I could put a small video together to show some love to the local restaurant industry in Canada,” said Schulz.”
“As everybody is quite aware, the restaurant industry needs your help now in order to survive.”
Chef Schulz would like everybody to seek out a restaurant in your area that you have not visited before and place an order. Then, once you are enjoying your meal in isolation, message Schulz on Instagram and hashtag #ChefSchulz1000 or #LocalRestaurant1000.