Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on March 26, 2020. (Contributed)

Chef Stephan Schulz creates challenge to support local restaurants

Schulz encourages people to try out and promote a new restaurant of their choice

Well-renowned chef Stephan Schulz is showing some love to the local restaurant industry.

Shulz has put together a challenge for Canadians called 1000 restaurants, which encourages the community to try and promote a new restaurant in their community.

“I had received a phone call the other day from a chef friend in Kelowna, B.C. He asked me if I could put a small video together to show some love to the local restaurant industry in Canada,” said Schulz.”

“As everybody is quite aware, the restaurant industry needs your help now in order to survive.”

Chef Schulz would like everybody to seek out a restaurant in your area that you have not visited before and place an order. Then, once you are enjoying your meal in isolation, message Schulz on Instagram and hashtag #ChefSchulz1000 or #LocalRestaurant1000.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Hotel Zed turns rooms into work-from-home spaces

READ MORE: Okanagan College launches haircuts for healthcare

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Death is so real:’ Immigrant group says meat workers afraid after plant closure

Just Posted

Kelowna residents line McCurdy Road to show support for family grieving death of young boy

18-month-old Gaige Banman died on April 19 after being run over by a vehicle

Chef Stephan Schulz creates challenge to support local restaurants

Schulz encourages people to try out and promote a new restaurant of their choice

Kelowna’s Hotel Zed turns rooms into work-from-home spaces

Hotel Zed is charging a rate of $60 a day for one-week increments

Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall has no definitive date to reopen

Recent reports indicated the mall could open in June

Kelowna Pride Week postponed until September

Pride Week has been rescheduled for Sept. 19 to 27

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

Gloves and masks become problem litter as COVID-19 prompts people to cover up

Vancouver’s director of zero waste and resource recovery says the city is experiencing medical litter

Funerals and tributes for Nova Scotia victims, one week after mass shooting

The shooter killed 22 people across northern Nova Scotia

Family farms provide security during pandemic food crisis

Margaret Demianiuk only needs to go to the grocery store about once… Continue reading

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Wind ignites Okanagan wildfire

Blaze is between two and five hectares in size, three kilometres east of Enderby…

Caravan demonstrates outside Maple Ridge prisons

Two rural jails are latest to see protesters calling for release of inmates amid COVID pandemic

Most Read