Check the price before you pump

Gas prices vary across Kelowna

If you’re looking to save on filling up your gas tank today, make sure to check around for the best price.

From 128.9 per litre at the Chevron on Harvey Avenue to 130.0 at the Shell on Springfield Road, to 141.9 at the Shell on Lakeshore Road, there is a price difference between pumps.

RELATED: Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

According to Gas Buddy the cheapest petrol in the province is 124.9 in Prince George while the average price per-litre is 142.0.

Heading out of Kelowna gas goes up leaving West Kelowna into Peachland from 130.9 at Boucherie Road to 141.9 at Main Street.

If you’re travelling to Vernon fill up in that city as prices average 128.9.

Where do you recommend filling up let us know by sending a message to the contact us page.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Motorcyclist loses his life in long weekend crash in the Shuswap
Next story
Photo of BC Wildfire Service unit gets thousands of reactions on Facebook

Just Posted

Check the price before you pump

Gas prices vary across Kelowna

Police search for Kelowna woman for attempted vehicle theft

The woman was seen Sept. 1 on Toovey Road

Bike thief sought in Kelowna

Police are looking for a break-and-enter suspect who stole a bike

Alleged thief nabbed in stolen vehicle in West Kelowna

The 38-year-old Kelowna man was held in police custody and faces potential charges.

West Kelowna break-and-enter suspect apprehended

West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a possible break and enter in progress Monday

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing it’s Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Update: Motorcyclist loses his life in long weekend crash in the Shuswap

Accidents take place at two problem intersections just a day apart

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

‘B.C.’s worst fire season’ might be over

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Okanagan Heat rebound by drawing with Wolfpack

CIS Canada West men’s soccer action in Kelowna

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Most Read