‘Chasing each other with sticks’: Alleged altercation breaks out at Kelowna Tim Hortons

Three ambulances and 10 police cars responded to Hollywood Road and Highway 33

A wild scene erupted in the Rutland Tim Hortons parking lot Wednesday night, according to an area witness.

Three ambulances and 10 police cars responded to Hollywood Road and Highway 33 following reports of an altercation, allegedly involving two groups of people at about 9 p.m.

While Kelowna RCMP gave no official comment from the scene, officers indicated up to four people were arrested for assault with a weapon with one person possibly being taken to hospital.

“I am familiar with the one group because I see them around here all the time, but I had not seen the other group around here before,” said the witness. “They were chasing each other with sticks.”

Police remained on the scene speaking to several people for more than an hour after the alleged assault.

As details become available the story will be updated, RCMP have been contacted for more information.

