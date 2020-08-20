Chase RCMP called after man allegedly struck women in stomach with lawn trimmer. (File photo)

Chase RCMP respond to report of assault by weed whacker

Sorrento man alleged to have hit Surrey woman with lawn tool

A lawn tool being used as a weapon prompted a recent call to Chase RCMP.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reported that on Aug. 12 about 3:30 p.m., police were summoned to Sorrento regarding an alleged assault using a weed whacker.

The complainant, a 64-year-old woman from Surrey, told police she was visiting a family member in Sorrento when she noticed that a neighbour was acting oddly. She said she didn’t think much of it until she realized that he appeared to be using a grass trimmer to shoot rocks at her car.

When she asked him to stop so she could move her car out of the way, she reported he hit her in the stomach with the weed eater.

The neighbour, a 65 year old Sorrento man, is reported to have resisted arrest, forcing officers to physically restrain him.

“Another neighbour started yelling at police to leave him alone, not knowing the full story of what had occurred,” Kennedy wrote in a news release.

He said when police were able to take the man safely into custody, the second neighbour was filled in and was supportive of police actions.

The accused is facing assault charges.

Read more: Fort St. John man dies in single vehicle crash in Turtle Valley

Read more: Police locate parent of child found alone on Chase Falkland Road

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
United Way supports Okanagan charities
Next story
B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

Just Posted

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Christie Mountain fire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Penticton ICU patients moved to Kelowna amid Christie Mountain wildfire

Four ICU patients and nine long-term care residents have been relocated

Air quality advisory issued for South Okanagan

Many communities are expected to be impacted by smoke from the Christie Mountain wildfire

Residents and businesses rally around evacuees of Christie Mountain wildfire

Residents from Oliver to Kelowna are offering up bedrooms for evacuees to stay in

Majority of Okanagan fires human-caused

BC Wildfire Service urging extreme caution

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

Chase RCMP respond to report of assault by weed whacker

Sorrento man alleged to have hit Surrey woman with lawn tool

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

Subject of Vernon police manhunt has lifetime gun ban

Robert Gordon Heltman has long history with courts across B.C., ties to Armstrong

EDITORIAL: It’s okay to be white

Shame is not conferred on your paleness

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Princeton man claims he is compelled to drive despite no license and lengthy record

In the last four years Veit has been found guilty of at least 15 motor vehicle offenses

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

Most Read