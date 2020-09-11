RCMP badge (File photo)

Chase RCMP investigate shot fired during disagreement

Police say they continue to investigate, victim is not cooperating

RCMP are investigating a case of a gunshot fired in Chase last month.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reported that on Aug. 16, just before 2 a.m., Chase RCMP received complaints of a single gunshot in the vicinity of a residence on Village Road.

A complainant reported that a dark-coloured pickup truck sped away from the area shortly after. Police responded and were told that two men were involved in a disagreement during which one man pointed a firearm at the other man multiple times. The first man then discharged the firearm into the ground near the second man before departing in the green pickup.

Police say the victim has not been forthcoming with officers.

No one was injured and the matter is still under investigation.

Read more: Driver rolls through playground after alleged pellet gun shooting

Read more: Drunk man on dirt bike among May motor vehicle calls for Chase RCMP

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s been very, very tough’: B.C. chef echoes industry concerns of possible COVID re-closure
Next story
U.S. remembers 9-11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

Just Posted

Wanted Vernon man in custody after resisting arrest, attempting to fight police dog

The 36-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday, Sept. 10

Vehicle crash knocks out power for thousands in North Okanagan

The outage affects BC Hydro customers from Armstrong to the west side of Okanagan Lake

Construction begins on new Lake Country business park

Project will make 300,000 square feet of new commercial building space available

Morning Start: Remember handshakes? They likely started off as a safety measure

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

Vernon business gives A&W’s MS fundraiser a boost

KingFisher donates $500 to Buy a Burger, Beat MS campaign last month

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

Dyer: Energy efficiency, the magic bullet

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

Chase RCMP investigate shot fired during disagreement

Police say they continue to investigate, victim is not cooperating

Remembering Mona: Vernon businesswoman dearly missed by family, friends

Mona Elliott, longtime co-owner of what is now The Cowboy’s Choice, died Sept. 11, 2010

‘It’s been very, very tough’: B.C. chef echoes industry concerns of possible COVID re-closure

Food service sales crashed in April, dropping to $2.4 billion for the entire industry

COLUMN: The purpose of a non-medical mask

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, non-medical masks are becoming a more common sight

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Most Read