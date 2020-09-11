Chase RCMP investigate shot fired during disagreement

Police say they continue to investigate, victim is not cooperating

RCMP are investigating a case of a gunshot fired in Chase last month.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reported that on Aug. 16, just before 2 a.m., Chase RCMP received complaints of a single gunshot in the vicinity of a residence on Village Road.

A complainant reported that a dark-coloured pickup truck sped away from the area shortly after. Police responded and were told that two men were involved in a disagreement during which one man pointed a firearm at the other man multiple times. The first man then discharged the firearm into the ground near the second man before departing in the green pickup.

Police say the victim has not been forthcoming with officers.

No one was injured and the matter is still under investigation.

