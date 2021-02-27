Chase RCMP arrest intoxicated man running into highway traffic

The man was wanted on several warrents in Alberta; was held overnight but released

Chase RCMP arrested an intoxicated man on Feb. 21 but according to the local commander, he was not in custody long.

According to a statement from Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy, officers were called to assist paramedics who had been called to the Miners Bluff Road area along the Trans-Canada Highway west of Chase.

Kennedy described the patient being attended to as a ‘man down’ who got up and began screaming at paramedics before running out into highway traffic. RCMP officers who were in Lee Creek when the call came in rushed to the scene. By the time they arrived, the man had run off into open farmland south of the highway. Police eventually found him hiding in a hay barn.

The 45-year-old man, an Alberta resident, was arrested for intoxication in a public place. According to Kennedy’s report, he was also found to have several outstanding warrants in Alberta and should not have been in BC. He was also not supposed to be consuming alcohol.

According to Kennedy, the man was charged with failing to comply with conditions and held in custody ahead of a bail hearing the following morning. When the man’s day in court came, Crown Counsel entered a stay of proceedings and the man was released.

