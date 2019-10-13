Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Leeroy Stagger to play Kelowna in November

Canadian alternative country singer-songwriter, Leeroy Stagger, is bringing his latest album in Kelowna on Nov. 1.

To say that the Alberta musician’s life journey has followed a strange path would be a bit of an understatement. 17 years as a singer-songwriter and 10 years sober, with kids, a home in Lethbridge, Alberta and a world-class recording studio to go with it, he’s far removed from the hard-living twenty-something who started on his musical path in the B.C. punk space.

In a nod to his ‘strange path’, that is the name of the album Stagger is touring. It is currently seeing significant airplay with his first single from the record, the glam-rock blissed out “Strange Attractor,” hitting number 1 on the CKUA radio charts and staying in the top 20 on the CBC National Charts, climbing as high as number three ahead of the likes of Tegan and Sara, HAIM, Walk Off the Earth and The New Pornographers.

Strange Path is full of sharp hooks and sharper insight and “Strange Attractor” rides that line right to the end.

“Nothing is ever permanent when you really stop and think,” said Stagger.

“The home we live in, the car we drive, the children we raise, the art we make and the skin that we’re in. It’s not forever it’s barely real, and that’s ok to me because I’ve been shown the truth of it all. Seeing that it’s not that big of a deal, this has shown me how beautiful it all is. It’s precious, impermanent and beautiful. Strange Sector is about the unseen nature of impermanence and the sacredness of the life we live.”

Stagger is performing at the Mary Irwin Theatre at downtown Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for Arts. Tickets for the event are $25, rising to $30 on the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased here.

