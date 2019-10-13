Canadian country artist Leeroy Stagger will play the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna on Nov. 1. (Contributed)

Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Leeroy Stagger to play Kelowna in November

Stagger will be playing songs off his new album “Strange Path”

Canadian alternative country singer-songwriter, Leeroy Stagger, is bringing his latest album in Kelowna on Nov. 1.

To say that the Alberta musician’s life journey has followed a strange path would be a bit of an understatement. 17 years as a singer-songwriter and 10 years sober, with kids, a home in Lethbridge, Alberta and a world-class recording studio to go with it, he’s far removed from the hard-living twenty-something who started on his musical path in the B.C. punk space.

READ MORE: Christian based stage-play Solitary Refinement makes its way to Lake Country

In a nod to his ‘strange path’, that is the name of the album Stagger is touring. It is currently seeing significant airplay with his first single from the record, the glam-rock blissed out “Strange Attractor,” hitting number 1 on the CKUA radio charts and staying in the top 20 on the CBC National Charts, climbing as high as number three ahead of the likes of Tegan and Sara, HAIM, Walk Off the Earth and The New Pornographers.

Strange Path is full of sharp hooks and sharper insight and “Strange Attractor” rides that line right to the end.

“Nothing is ever permanent when you really stop and think,” said Stagger.

“The home we live in, the car we drive, the children we raise, the art we make and the skin that we’re in. It’s not forever it’s barely real, and that’s ok to me because I’ve been shown the truth of it all. Seeing that it’s not that big of a deal, this has shown me how beautiful it all is. It’s precious, impermanent and beautiful. Strange Sector is about the unseen nature of impermanence and the sacredness of the life we live.”

Stagger is performing at the Mary Irwin Theatre at downtown Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for Arts. Tickets for the event are $25, rising to $30 on the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased here.

READ MORE: B.C. VIEWS: Wolf kill, not backcountry bans, saving caribou

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
My Fit Life Now aims to make a healthier Kelowna with donation to Okanagan Boys and Girls Club

Just Posted

My Fit Life Now aims to make a healthier Kelowna with donation to Okanagan Boys and Girls Club

The company will donate 100 per cent of their new sales in November

Christian based stage-play Solitary Refinement makes its way to Lake Country on national tour

The play sponsored by Voice of the Martyrs Canada focuses on Christian prosecution around the world

Grey, damp, warm week ahead in Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia

Environment Canada calling for clouds and showers, and warm temperatures, throughout the area

West Kelowna Warriors grab 5-2 win in first of two battles in Wenatchee

The Warriors will look to continue thier improvements Saturday night

Supercar ride-alongs donated off by Kelowna dealership for local charity

Put on by August Motorcars, donations were collected for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

VIDEO: Langley woman’s security camera records its own theft

Langley family discovers early morning grab was recorded

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

B.C. VIEWS: Wolf kill, not backcountry bans, saving caribou

B.C.’s largest herds turn the corner from extinction

Boats once plied Okanagan Lake

Lake was used as transportation corridor connecting communities in the valley

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

‘Wham-bam out the door’: Surrey man’s front yard left ruined by scamming landscaper

Resident warns neighbours to be careful of door-to-door salesmen

Most Read