Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to take the stage in Kelowna

The unique adaption presented by New Vintage Theatre takes place at the Rotary Arts Centre on Dec. 6

New Vintage Theatre kicks off the holiday season with Roald Dahl’s classic, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna on Friday.

The unique production features all of the excitement of the classic along with many surprises that will only ben seen in this production.

“We have incorporated many fantastic elements including Old Trout Puppet Workshop puppets and magic along with a spectacular set,” said artistic director Bonnie Gratz.

A golden ticket contest will be held and after seeing the show families are invited into a candy room where they will be able to explore and meet the outstanding cast featuring New Vintage favourites Graham Daley, Ethan Landygo, Peter Church, Josie Morrow, Kirsti Hack, Aly Rothery and Blake Wilkins along with youth and teen cast members.

Perfect for all ages, New Vintage Theatre is pleased to offer another holiday classic for families to enjoy this year.

Tickets range from $15 to $25 and are available at www.rotarycentreforhearts.com and the RCA Box Office.

