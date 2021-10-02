Charity fundraiser scores Vernon woman nearly $17K

Jacqueline Rivard was the winner of the North Okanagan Hospice Society’s 50/50 Butterfly Raffle Oct. 1, 2021. (Contributed)

One Kalamalka Rotary Club member has hit the jackpot.

Jacqueline Rivard was holding the $16,980 ticket from the North Okanagan Hospice Society’s 50/50 Butterfly Raffle, which ended Friday, Oct. 1.

After hearing a presentation from NOHS executive director Lisa Matthews describing the challenges over the past 18 months, including the loss of 75 per cent of volunteers, Rivard bought in and challenged fellow Rotarians to match her purchase.

The raffle raised $33,980 for the hospice.

Upon learning she was the big winner, Rivard surprised NOHS with a $1,000 donation.

“The hospice would like to thank her for her generous donation,” said Matthews. “NOHS would also like to thank all of those who have participated in this Butterfly 50/50 draw and their support of NOHS making this raffle such a big success.”

