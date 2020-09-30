(File)

Charges recommended for Kelowna Mountie investigated in shooting

Police watchdog recommends charges after shooting puts man in hospital

B.C.’s police watchdog has suggested a Kelowna Mountie face criminal charges for shooting a person on a residential street in December 2019.

The RCMP reported to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC that in the early morning hours of December 22, 2019, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Kelowna on Highway 97.

However, the pickup truck did not stop and instead turned off Highway 97 onto residential streets. The officer pursued the truck and upon reaching a dead-end street, interacted with the man and fired multiple shots. The man was admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

The IIO’s chief civilian director, Ronald McDonald, determined “reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed offences in relation to the pursuit and use of a firearm.”

As such, the IIO has forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of potential charges.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

