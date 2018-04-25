Andrea DeMeer RCMP continue to investigate and were back at Princeton Secondary School Tuesday morning.

Charges may be laid after replica gun pulled at B.C. school

Princeton RCMP and school district continue to investigate

Charges may be laid following the seizure of a replica handgun at Princeton Secondary School.

RCMP Const. Chad Parsons said police are still investigating the incident, which occurred Monday when a student produced a starter pistol and showed it to his friends.

Related: Student produces gun at Princeton Secondary School

Imitation firearms can be prohibited under the Criminal Code, said Parsons.

“Charges could be possible in a case like this.”

Parsons said while replica firearms and starter pistols normally have safety features like plugged barrels and bright orange hand grips, this imitation was painted black.

“This one was modified…This firearm that we seized yesterday, it would be very hard to determine [whether or not it was real.]”

Parsons said a replica weapon has the potential to intimidate or frighten others, and also puts the person possessing it at risk.

Had the school been placed in lock down and RCMP arrived “that person could potentially be in a very dangerous situation and [it could] put the members in a very hard place to make a hard call.”

School administrators confiscated the pistol without incident.

The school community was shaken, said principal Patrick Kaiser.

“Of course. It’s only natural when something like this happens, and given what’s happened in the world in the last six months.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office
Next story
Don’t forget about women left to sweep up shards of glass ceiling, W7 urges G7

Just Posted

Kelowna kitchen fire quickly extinguished

A fire in a home on Cadder Avenue was put out Wednesday afternoon

Snowbirds fly over Kelowna and Lake Country

Did you see them?

Students perform in annual Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra

Okanagan Valley students are getting a taste of orchestra performances

Kelowna Big Bike set to ride

Proceeds from the bike go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation

Gas prices spike overnight in Kelowna

It’s going to cost a lot more to drive around this week.

Pizza places help make dreams come true

The fourth annual Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day is held today in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caugh the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs

Preliminary inquiry begins for Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder

David James Bond is charged in connection with the Dec. 30, 2016, death of Sean Dunn

‘This place is a disaster;’ Polson Avengers cleanup expands

Polson Avengers find needles behind Vernon business

Charges may be laid after replica gun pulled at B.C. school

Princeton RCMP and school district continue to investigate

Most Read