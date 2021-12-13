RCMP

Charges laid in Vernon stabbing

36-year-old facing assault charge and breach of probation

A Vernon man has been arrested and now faces charge in relation to a recent stabbing.

Christopher Robert Hubley, of Vernon, was arrested Dec. 8 following an incident where a 38-year-old man has was taken to hospital Nov. 27. RCMP were called to the 2600 block of 27th Avenue after a man with stab wounds had entered a location. The man was transported to hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries.

During the initial investigation, police were able to connect the incident to a residence located in the 2800-block of 35th Street where four people were arrested and taken into custody without incident. All four individuals were released from custody.

“The investigation has progressed to a point where the BC Prosecution Service has now approved charges against one of the individuals initially arrested by police,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Hubley, 36, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of breach of probation in relation to the incident.

He remains in custody until his next court appearance later today.

As the matter is now before the courts, no additional information will be released.

READ MORE: Vernon stabbing beleived targetted act: RCMP

READ MORE: Young Enderby man missing

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPstabbing

Previous story
Ninja the cat survives Abbotsford flooding, travels almost 20 km to former home
Next story
Westbank First Nation-based filmmaker showcased at Sundance Film Festival

Just Posted

RCMP
Charges laid in Vernon stabbing

Still from ‘This As Not a Ceremony’ (National Film Board of Canada)
Westbank First Nation-based filmmaker showcased at Sundance Film Festival

Vernon Search and Rescue responded to a pair of water calls Sunday, Dec. 12; one involving bringing a fisherman to safety, and one in regards to a missing kayaker on the Shuswap River who was found safely. (VSAR Instragram photo)
Busy Sunday on water for Vernon Search and Rescue

Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition is among 24 fairs, festivals and events in the North Okanagan-Shuswap that will benefit from nearly $1.2 million in pandemic recovery funding from the B.C. government. (Black Press - file photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap fairs and events benefit with recovery funding