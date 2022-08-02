RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29 after a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29 after a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Charges laid in connection with body found in Okanagan Lake

The victim has been identified but his name is not being released until next of kin are notified

Charges have been laid against a 25-year-old man after a body was found in Okanagan Lake on July 29.

RCMP Southeast District Inspector Brent Novakoski says Wayne Zablan has been charged with first-degree murder and will remain in custody until a court appearance on Aug. 29.

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. last Friday after a member of the public called them about a body in the water near W.R. Bennett Bridge.

Insp. Novakoski says the victim has been identified but his name is not being released as police are trying to notify next of kin.

“It is evident that Mr. Zablan and the victim knew each other and we feel that there is no risk to the public,” said Novakoski.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken with police, to call the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit at at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna Warrior found dead in New York hotel room

READ MORE: Flipped boat on highway slows traffic south of Vernon

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Burns LakeHomicideKelowna Crane CollapseOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
‘Rehabilitated’ historic Shuswap fire lookout destroyed by fire
Next story
Vernon man suspected drowning victim in Kamloops

Just Posted

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29 after a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Charges laid in connection with body found in Okanagan Lake

Coroner Andy Watson confirmed the death of a man in Chemainus Monday night.
Lake Country woman dies following Enderby RV fire

Incident at Harvey Ave. and Burtch Rd.
Rush hour crash with trailer on Harvey Ave.

Petro at Richter and Harvey is taped off and out of gas (Nicole Bellrose)
Gas shortage reaches Kelowna

Pop-up banner image