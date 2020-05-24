ChargerQuest expands its EV charging network into Kelowna

The new stations can be found at Manteo Beach Resort and the Eldorado Hotel

Kelowna will have four new EV charging stations as Canada’s ChargerQuest (CQ) Inc. expands into the BC Market.

The stations will be located at Manteo Beach Resort and the Eldorado Hotel. Leveraging an innovative program for progressive business, CQ creates an accessible solution to the lack of intercity EV infrastructure and plans to expand its EV charging network throughout the Okanagan.

By partnering with both Manteo Beach Resort and the Eldorado Hotel, CQ is creating a new amenity for visitors, while also supporting the adoption of emission-free travel.

In 2021, ChargerQuest plans to install up to 50 more charging stations across B.C.

“We are excited to partner with Manteo Resort and Eldorado Hotel by adding electric vehicle charging stations as an amenity for guests – now tourists, business travelers, and visitors coming to Kelowna have the ideal place to stay overnight and re-energize their vehicles,” said Christopher Misch, CEO, ChargerQuest.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter