Changes to Kelowna’s tree protection bylaw leaves council satisfied

Ensuring replacement trees was a key council directive

Amendments to Kelowna’s tree protection bylaw are aimed at maintaining and expanding the tree canopy in the city.

“The core intent of the bylaw remains unchanged,” Environmental Coordinator Jennifer Miles told council at its Sept. 26 meeting. “It defines trees protected under this bylaw as trees within Riparian Management Areas (next to water bodies) and steep slope areas.”

Some of the amendments include prohibiting damage to protected trees, exempting invasive species from removal permit requirements, and exempting wildfire mitigation pruning from permit requirements to encourage land owners to maintain and protect their property from wildfires.

Miles explained that under the current bylaw, permits may be waived for diseased or hazardous trees.

“It is recommended that this exemption be amended to require a permit, although a retroactive permit would be given for emergency removals, to ensure trees are replaced,” she said.

Ensuring replacement trees was a key council directive from a June 13 resolution, in recognition of the 2040 Official Community Plan urban tree canopy expansion goals.

READ MORE: Phase 2 of housing development at former Hiawatha RV site gets Kelowna council approval

READ MORE: Kelowna woman faces charges of robbery, assault in attempted carjacking

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaEnvironmentOfficial Community Plan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. seniors stage protest at vacant school field, seeking fair share of park space
Next story
Hurricane Ian gets nasty quickly, turbocharged by warm water

Just Posted

(Jakw Courtepatte/ Black Press)
Crash at Banks and Harvey, Kelowna

One of many murals gracing buildings in Rutland. (Photo/URBA)
Uptown Rutland Business Association feeling inflation pinch

Residents in Kelowna’s Glenmore and Lake Country’s The Lakes have taken to social media to complain about multiple car eggings (Facebook/Miranda Elliot)
Serial egger in Central Okanagan? Residents complain in Glenmore, the Lakes

Changes to Kelowna’s tree protection bylaw leaves council satisfied

Pop-up banner image