Changes to Kelowna’s proposed tallest building going to public hearing

UBCO submitted revised plans to build up to 46 storeys for the property at 550 Doyle Avenue

Kelowna council has given its initial OK to changes for the proposed UBC Okanagan downtown vertical campus.

They include the creation of a specific zone for the project (CD28 University of British Columbia Downtown Campus) and to rezone a portion of the property to CD28. The original plans for the building called for 34 storeys, however, last month UBCO submitted revised plans seeking to build up to 46 storeys for the property at 550 Doyle Avenue.

The campus building is to include schools of nursing and social work, student housing, health and food services, and amenity and plaza spaces. Four storeys of underground parking are also planned. A staff report to council noted this type of height and density would not normally be supported for private development.

“It’s impressive,” said Coun. Mohini Singh. “I am nervous at the number of high rises that are getting higher and higher in our community.”

The changes, which were unanimously passed by council, will need to go to a public hearing and then be forwarded to the province for consideration.

“This is one public hearing I am looking forward to,” said Coun. Charlie Hodge.

If council does give its final approval to the project, the UBCO Downtown Campus would eventually become the tallest building in the city.

Read More: UBCO downtown tower planned to be Kelowna’s tallest building

Read More: Kelowna tower redesign not a ‘bait-and-switch’: developer

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BylawsCity of KelownadevelopmentKelowna