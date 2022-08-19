Wild Things Rehabilitation Society is proposing the centre for property at 2605 O’Reilly Road. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Changes needed to approve Kelowna wildlife clinic: City staff

The site is currently zoned to allow an animal clinic as a secondary use

Plans for a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Kelowna, as currently proposed, are not being supported by city staff.

Wild Things Rehabilitation Society is proposing the centre for property at 2605 O’Reilly Road in the southeast of the city.

The site is currently zoned to allow an animal clinic as a secondary use. However, a staff report going to council Monday (Aug. 22) recommends against reducing the minimum parcel size for an animal clinic as requested by the applicant.

The size, coupled with the narrow shape of the subject property would not mitigate the risks to neighbouring properties associated with the operation of a major animal clinic, states the report.

The property is also in an environmentally sensitive area and staff have concerns about clearing and construction having an adverse impact on the ecology of the site.

An environment report done by landowners Trent and Maria Kitsch indicates an animal clinic for small mammals and birds would be a benefit to the ecology of the area. Kitsch is the founder of Saxx Underwear and the co-founder of Kitsch Wines and Doja Cannabis Company.

A proposal from Wild Things founder Sydney Platz indicates birds and small mammals would be rehabilitated at the centre, but not raptors or predators.

