Chances Kelowna bringing in new GameSense advisor for healthier gambling

In a new addition to every gambling facility in B.C., the BCLC has assigned a GameSense advisor to the Kelowna Chances. Brad Fisher, the new advisor, will provide help throughout all the in-and-outs of gambling.

“It’s important that players have someone available, in person, to discuss the odds of winning different games, how sticking to a budget can keep gambling fun, and what help is available should they need it,” said Fisher. “I truly enjoy my role here, building strong relationships with players and supporting player health.”

Along with Fisher’s expertise, BCLC has brought new GameSense information centres for players to visit and learn about the various games, or simply take a break from the casino.

New GameSense advisor Brad Fisher will help with healthy gambling at Chances Kelowna. pic.twitter.com/tCpJ0sWv1H — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) February 20, 2019

Before this year, GameSense advisors were only stationed at B.C. casinos, but now have expanded to everywhere where gambling takes place. A BCLC survey stated that visitors to the GameSense information centres and with advisors have felt more educated and equipped for casino games.

“I am proud of our efforts to invest in and enhance player health supports here in Kelowna,” said Jamie Wiebe, BCLC director of player health. “Research shows that on-site advisors are a valuable resource in the promotion of responsible play and reduction of gambling-related harms.”

According to BCLC, there were an estimated 55 thousand interactions between advisors and players at B.C. casinos last year.

