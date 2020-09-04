Kelowna’s unemployment rate decreased by a full percentage point to 9 per cent in August 2020. (File photo)

Central Okanagan unemployment rate drops despite decrease in workforce

Unemployment rate now sits at 9 per cent, well below provincial, national rates

For the second month in a row, the Central Okanagan’s unemployment rate decreased in August, despite fewer people actually working.

According to data published by Statistics Canada on Friday, Sept. 4, by June, the unemployment rate in the Kelowna census metropolitan area (CMA), which covers Lake Country through Peachland, skyrocketed to 10.2 per cent from January’s 4.2 per cent. In August, that number dropped a full percentage point to 9 per cent from July’s 10 per cent.

Unemployment numbers peaked in July, as around 11,000 people in the area were without a job. That number decreased by approximately 1,200 in August, leaving around 9,800 people unemployed.

However, due to a slight decrease in the labour force, there are fewer people employed in the region this month than last.

The labour force decreased by 1,400 to 108,800 people from July’s 110,200. But, the Central Okanagan only suffered a net loss of around 300 workers, as the number of employed people decreased to 98,900 in August from 99,200 in July.

The drop in available workers likely isn’t attributable to people moving away, as the region experienced a population growth of around 400 people in August. Instead, it’s likely those people removed themselves from the workforce by ceasing their job search.

The Kelowna CMA is one of only three across the country that saw a decrease in the labour force, alongside Guelph, Ont., and Moncton, N.B.

Despite this, the Kelowna CMA was the only one Statistics Canada recorded across the country as having a dip in employment.

Statistics Canada plots B.C.’s unemployment rate at 10.7 per cent. Provincial officials said B.C. has recovered 246,900 jobs and total employment now stands at 94 per cent of the pre-pandemic level in February. Around 15,300 of those jobs were created within the last month — 87 per cent of which were full-time jobs.

Nationwide, the economy added 246,000 in August as the pace of job gains slowed compared with July, when 419,000 jobs were added. The unemployment rate fell to 10.2 per cent in August compared with 10.9 per cent in July.

READ MORE: Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

READ MORE: Canada’s economic optimism crippled by pandemic, Pew poll suggests

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEmployment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Just Posted

Summer coming to a close at SilverStar

Last regular weekend, but there’s a couple bonus weekends for riders

Central Okanagan unemployment rate drops despite decrease in workforce

Unemployment rate now sits at 9 per cent, well below provincial, national rates

Morning Start: It’s illegal to own just one guinea pig in Switzerland

Your morning start for Friday, September 4, 2020

Rail Trail erosion mitigation work planned between Coldstream, Lake Country

Regional District of North Okanagan to start work on Okanagan Rail Trail mid-September

Water quality advisory lifted at Mabel Lake near Enderby

RDNO, IH rescinds advisory following ‘GOOD’ rating

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 1

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Distraught man arrested after police standoff in Kamloops

The incident unfolded in the Juniper area of the city

$15.9M property for sale in Revelstoke

The wooded property is beside a proposed golf course

Shuswap Lake becomes important layover for flight of pelicans

Birdwatchers say the number of birds stopping to and from their nesting grounds is increasing

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

Most Read