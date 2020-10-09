Central Okanagan unemployment rate below national average

Statistics Canada said there are now 99,400 people working across the Central Okanagan

Unemployment rates across the Central Okanagan continue to decrease, according to data published by Statistics Canada.

Currently, 99,400 people are working, which is an increase from August’s 98,900. There are about 8,600 people out of work in the Central Okanagan, with the region’s unemployment rate sitting at 8 per cent.

That’s a one per cent decrease from September’s 9 per cent unemployment rate and July’s 10 per cent.

Unemployment in the region hit its peak in June of this year at 10.2 per cent.

The region suffered a decrease in its labour force in August, dropping to 108,800 compared to July’s 110,200. In September, the labour force contracted slightly at 108,000. Due to this slight decrease in the labour force, unemployment may be down, but that actually means there are less people who are employed and working.

Across the province, the unemployment rate sits at 10 per cent, below Newfoundland and Labrador (14 per cent), Alberta (12 per cent), Prince Edward Island (10.9 per cent) and Ontario (10.5).

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell from 11.1 per cent in August to 10 per cent in September, with 18,135,900 people employed across the country.

