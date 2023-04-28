The Central Okanagan Board of Education will discuss over the next month options to overcome a $3.3 million 2022-23 budget shortfall. (File photo)

Central Okanagan trustees vote themselves a raise

Seven per cent stipend hike tied to BC Consumer Price Index

The Central Okanagan Board of Education trustees have given themselves a raise.

The trustees unanimously approved an indemnity increase at the Wednesday (April 26) board meeting, calling for a seven per cent stipend increase for the period July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, in accordance with the most recent BC Consumer Price Index.

It now sets the indemnity for trustees at $22,748; the vice-chair $23,740; and the board chair $25,657.

While the percentage hike raised some eyebrows in the education community, the trustees said current policy is to attach any indemnity increase to the Consumer Price Index.

Trustee Julia Fraser said the increase was “well within reason,” noting that Abbotsford school trustees recently voted themselves a 24 per cent increase.

“What we are proposing is well within the realm of reasonableness,” Fraser said.

She noted a former trustee sat down and calculated the hours of work that goes into being a trustee against the stipend paid, and determined to be earning 15 cents an hour.

Trustee Amy Geistlinger added trustees don’t receive any pension, medical or health benefits.

In response to the resolution before trustees, Susan Bauhart, president of the Central Okanagan Teachers Association, asked what the wages for CEA (certified education assistants) are, and was told about $31,000.

While stating she was making only making an observation and acknowledging wages are set in contract negotiations, Bauhart noted that CEA positions remain hard to fill.

A CEA provides support to students with diverse needs and play a considerable role in facilitating inclusion of all students within a given classroom.

Central Okanagan trustees vote themselves a raise

