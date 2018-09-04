Central Okanagan students are back in school, drivers reminded to slow down

The speed limit remains in effect until a sign on the opposite end of the school zone.

Kids are back to the books next week as school is back in session after Labour Day and, for everyone’s safety, motorists are reminded to slow down, leave their phones alone, yield to buses, watch for children on the road and obey parking signs.

Starting Sept. 4, RCMP officers will be at school zones around the Lake Country, West Kelowna, and Kelowna as a reminder to motorist to follow the rules of the road. Those who ignore the message could face tickets and fines.

The speed limit through school zones is 30 kilometres per hour from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days that classes are in session – generally Monday to Friday, except statutory holidays and winter, spring and summer breaks.

The speed limit remains in effect until a sign on the opposite end of the school zone indicates it ends. The City has a portable speed reader board which will be at various area schools this fall to reinforce the 30 kilometres per hour speed limit.

Under Section 3.1 of BC’s Motor Vehicle Act, using a cell phone or electronic device, for any reason, while driving is illegal – it puts the lives of everyone on the road at risk.

Drivers are also reminded that when a school bus turns on its flashing red lights, vehicles in all lanes, in both directions, must stop. Drivers should be aware that older students may use public transit, and motorists need to slow down around city buses and watch for pedestrians that may be walking out into the street in front of or behind a stopped bus. Yield to buses that are ready to pull back into traffic.

