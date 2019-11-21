Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame welcomes 6 new inductees

Okanagan athletes and sports pioneers were added to the HOF Thursday

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Class. (From left) Roger Lafontaine, Tania Jones, Robyn Buna, Kelsey Serwa, Bren Witt (representing the late Duncan McNaughton) and Daphne Richard.

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame added six new faces to its legendary league Thursday morning.

Athletes, pioneers and builders who have ties to the Okanagan are honoured every year by the HOF and are inducted into the prestigious hall along side famous names like Lawrence Nagy, Malindi Elmore and Wayne Hicks.

On Thursday’s induction ceremony, the six new members were recognized for their sporting achievements.

In the Athlete category:

Robyn Buna . A three-time national basketball champion at SFU and was the National Tournament MVP in 2010.

. A three-time national basketball champion at SFU and was the National Tournament MVP in 2010. Tania Jones. A gold medal winning marathon runner and member of the Canadian national team.

A gold medal winning marathon runner and member of the Canadian national team. Kelsey Serwa. A two-time Olympic medalist in ski cross, a 2011 World Champion and an eight-time World Cup champ.

A two-time Olympic medalist in ski cross, a 2011 World Champion and an eight-time World Cup champ. Duncan McNaughton. A 1932 high jump gold medalist and member of the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame. He passed in 1998 and was represented at the induction ceremony by Bren Witt.

In the Pioneer category:

Roger Lafontaine. Co-founder of Okanagan Track Club and an award-winning referee.

In the Builder category:

Daphne Rickard. Known as the “Grande Dame” of endurance riding in the Okanagan and B.C. First chair of Endurance Canada and won the bronze medal at the 2003 Pan American Games.

Learn more on the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019 at kelownamuseums.ca.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.