Central Okanagan, Shuswap under a blanket of smoke

Smoke could be seen across the Central Okanagan on Tuesday, Sept. 5 because of planned ignitions executed by BC Wildfire Services. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)

A special weather statement is in place for the Central Okanagan and the Shuswap.

Wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality.

Individuals with lung or heart disease, older adults, children and infants, and pregnant people should limit their time outdoors.

Those who must be outside are encouraged to wear a well fitted respirator type mask.

Learn more about wildfire smoke and the special air quality statement by visiting Environment Canada’s website.

READ MORE: Warmer weather bringing increased fire activity to West Kelowna blaze

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherKelownaOkanaganShuswapWeatherwildfire smoke