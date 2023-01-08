Central Okanagan Search and Rescue spent hours tracking down lost snow bikers after they left the location where a distress signal was sent out on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (COSAR/Facebook)

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue spent hours tracking down lost snow bikers after they left the location where a distress signal was sent out on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (COSAR/Facebook)

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue reminding people to stay put after lengthy Saturday search

The lost persons had left the area where they sent out a distress signal

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was faced with a tough task this Saturday.

Kelowna RCMP called COSAR to assist in the rescue of a snow biker after an SOS call on Saturday (Jan. 7) just before 6 p.m.

The call actually involved three snow bikers that had been caught in a ravine in the Greystokes area.

COSAR responded with Kelowna Snowmobile Club members.

Upon arriving at the coordinates from the SOS call, search crews found the subjects had moved from the location.

COSAR chased the lost individuals for several hours as they trekked further into the ravine and into more difficult terrain in an attempt to get out.

All individuals were eventually found unhurt, but cold and tired from spending the night outside.

COSAR is taking the time to remind people to stay put after sending a distress signal as search crews are searching for your coordinates.

READ MORE: First in Canada cancer radiation machine in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaSearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Long wait for answers in death of Hedley teen
Next story
PHOTOS: Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazils top government offices

Just Posted

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill and some of her lake-dipping friends cut a large smile into a huge chunk of ice on Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake. Of course, the event wasn’t complete without a dip through the eyes. (Screen shot)
Okanagan athlete puts smile on (chunk of) ice

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue spent hours tracking down lost snow bikers after they left the location where a distress signal was sent out on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (COSAR/Facebook)
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue reminding people to stay put after lengthy Saturday search

Lake Country Municipal Hall. (Brittany Webster/the Calendar)
Population growth forces refinancing of RCMP in Lake Country

A scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Which renowned science fiction author wrote the novel and the screenplay? (Photo contributed)
QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?