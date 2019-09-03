Katie Wihak, french immersion teacher at Glenmore Elementary hurries her students along to get ready in time for the school’s big water conservation event in May, 2019. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Central Okanagan schools leaders in B.C. French immersion, report states

SD 23’s school body is almost 12 per cent French immersion

More students in B.C. are participating in French immersion than ever before, according to a report released by the Canadian Parents for French B.C. and Yukon (CPF).

The record-setting trend is highlighted by SD 23’s growth in the french immersion curriculum.

As of the 2018-2019 school year, 2,634 students in SD 23 were registered in the program, or 11.59 per cent of the entire student body.

”This year we celebrated 50 years of French immersion in British Columbia,” said Greer Cummings, president of Canadian Parents for French BC & Yukon. “From modest and determined beginnings, this exceptional education program has grown to expand into almost every corner of our province.”

READ MORE: No bus in the 11th hour: Lake Country mom

READ MORE: Rutland Middle School still struggling with old facilities

For the last 15 years, French immersion enrolment in the Central Okanagan has increased, most notably with over a nine 9 per cent increase from 2016-2017 to 2017-2018.

In 2004, there were 1,590 French immersion students and now there are 2,635.

That leaves the Central Okanagan among the highest ranking French immersion enrolment school districts in the province, behind Vancouver, Coquitlam and Surrey.

READ MORE: $38.1M middle school to open doors next week in Upper Mission

Canadians who speak both French and English earn, on average, 10 per cent more and have a lower unemployment rate compared to Canadians who only speak one official language, according to Statistics Canada.

As well, there are cognitive developmental benefits of learning an additional language, such as: stronger listening skills, improved focus and concentration, increased ability to understand complex problems and higher tolerance, insight and understanding of other cultures, according to the CPF.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Federal NDP want voters to hear they’re ‘In it for You’ on the campaign trail

Just Posted

Kelowna MP candidates take note of Conservative’s Labour Day absence

Rutland’s Hollywood Road Education Services hosted annual picnic

The dogs of Labour Day

Days off are dog days

COSAR is looking to hire new recruits for fall

The deadline is Sept. 26, 2019.

Right to Life Society removed from Kelowna hospital for violating harassment law

Police received multiple complaints about the Tuesday rallies and removed the pro-lifers

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters

Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Sandeep Singh crowned king spinner on Jan. 1 with time of 68 seconds

Mystery of the South Okanagan voices found on vintage tape deck uncovered

Darren Boyce bought what he believes is a early-t0-mid 1960s tape deck from Value Village in June

Iconic South Okanagan eatery Theo’s changes hands

Greg Condonopoulos bought the iconic Penticton restaurant that he once managed

UPDATE: Police identify missing man, presumed dead after crash on Shuswap Lake

Three passengers on one of the boats pulled from the water, one woman injured.

Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash in Sicamous

Traffic is being let through the scene of the collision near Maier road.

A century ago, Summerland had numerous small schools

Schools existed in Garnet Valley, Meadow Valley, Prairie Valley, Trout Creek and Summerland

Agriculture on display at Summerland Fall Fair

Weekend activities scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7

Crews hard at work on Kingfisher Creek wildfire southeast of Sicamous

Eleven firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on scene.

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Most Read