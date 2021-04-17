Assistant superintendent Rick Oliver has retired after a 28-year teaching and administrative career with Central Okanagan Public Schools. (File photo)

Central Okanagan school staff anxiously await vaccine

Pause in AstraZeneca vaccine delivery setback for vaccination plan

Central Okanagan Public Schools is anxiously awaiting a heads-up that coronavirus vaccines will be made available for school district teachers and operations staff.

The AstraZeneca vaccine had been earmarked for school district staff, but a pause in its use ordered by the federal government has delayed that process.

“Work is ongoing on that and hopefully we will hear something soon about it,” said Kevin Kaardal, school district superintendent/CEO, noting a prioritization of school staff to get the shots because of ongoing exposure issues.

“For us, we are seeing an uptick again with exposures which Interior Health is working on with students and staff.”

Kaardal said the rise in exposures is tempered a bit by exposures affecting families with students in several schools or staff who work at more than one school.

“So, it’s a little less widespread than it might seem by the numbers but it is still very worrying. We are watching it and asking IH to watch it as well,” he said.

Kaardal reiterated that school facility public health measures have so far proven effective at limiting the transmission of COVID-19 exposures into outbreaks, as those exposed tend to be bringing it in from outside school.

“It remains that a single transmission is a concern so we encourage everyone to follow the public health advice of (Dr. Bonnie Henry) to help bring down the level of exposures in schools,” he said.

*****

Long-time Central Okanagan school administration assistant superintendent Rick Oliver has officially retired.

Oliver has served a variety of positions during his 28-year tenure with the school district, which board of education chair Moyra Baxter acknowledged in offering him well wishes in his retirement.

“We are both a lot greyer than when I first met you,” Baxter joked.

Oliver began his career with the district as a teacher at Rutland Secondary, which he would later become principal of in 2004.

From there he would teach and become vice-principal at Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary from 1995 to 1999. He also served as the principal at École Dr. Knox Middle School and Constable Neil Bruce Middle School.

Most recently as assistant superintendent, Oliver oversaw the West Kelowna Family of Schools, the Central Family of Schools, and the international education program.

***

The public education awareness committee has developed a new double-sided brochure card to replace a 30-page synopsis outlining how parents can volunteer in the Central Okanagan School District community.

“We all know and recognize for student learning, our school culture is enhanced by the presence and experience of our volunteers, the diversity they bring to our schools,” said Terry Beaudry, deputy superintendent of schools.

Beaudry added the brochure card will be translated in up to 30 languages spoken within the school district, helping reduce barriers for those wanting to volunteer.

“We want to open our doors wide and at a future date be able to have our volunteers come back into our schools,” she said about the volunteer limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The school board has also recognized National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, in recognition of volunteer support in public schools and programs.

***

Flags will be flown at half-mast on the Day of Mourning, April 28, in recognition of those who have been hurt or lost their lives while performing their work duties.

The event hits home in this school district as one operations staff member has previously died on the job, his memory recognized by a memorial tree that was planted in his honour.

***

A listener to the school board Zoom meeting asked trustees if the ministry of education has responded to capital project expenditure needs.

Ryan Stierman, secretary-treasurer/CFO, said there has been no development on that front, but the provincial government is expected to unveil a preliminary budget this month for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

“Some point after that we expect to receive a response to our capital requests,” said Stierman.

At a local level, it was noted the next finance and audit committee meeting Wednesday, April 21, 4 p.m., will include a discussion on the 2021-22 school district budget.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school board election set for June 26

READ MORE: Alcohol option opened up at Central Okanagan school facilities rented for events

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Prince Philip laid to rest Saturday as sombre queen sits alone
Next story
‘In grief for our dying world’: B.C. climate activists embark on 4-day protest

Just Posted

The Regional District of North Okanagan has purchased a watercraft to be used by the BC Conservation Officer Service, who will conduct enhanced boat patrols on the Shuswap River during the 2021 floating season. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Boat purchased to provide enhanced Shuswap River oversight this floating season

The regional district purchased an extra watercraft to be used by Conservation Officers this year

A group of youth in Kelowna's Knox Mountain Park are suspected as having violated the B.C. Wildlife Act by harassing a pair of nesting bald eagles with a drone Friday, April 16, 2021. (Conservation Officer Service photo)
Nesting bald eagles harassed by youth-piloted drone in Kelowna

Conservation Officers are hoping to hear from anyone who witnessed the Knox Mountain incident

Nick Clements captured a photo of the Northern Lights over Oyama Friday night, April 16, 2021. (Nick Clements photo)
PHOTOS: Northern Lights colour Okanagan night

Residents saw the dazzling green aurora borealis throughout the valley Friday night

Vernon's spring leaf pickup program is underway. (File photo)
Vernon rakes up residents’ bagged leaves

Pickup this week, must be in clear plastic bags

Coldstream students took over the Your Letters page in the April 9, 2021, edition of the Vernon Morning Star to offer advice to adults about COVID-19. Interior Health took notice and offered their praise. (Vernon Morning Star)
Coldstream students’ COVID advice praised by Interior Health

Grade 2 and 3 classes from Coldstream Elementary took over the Morning Star’s Letters page April 9

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from April 11 to 16

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over in surgical unit of Vernon hospital

The outbreak affected four staff, 10 patients and led to three deaths in just over two weeks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pall Bearers carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by the Prince of Wales, left and Princess Anne, right, into St George’s Chapel for his funeral, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)
Trudeau announces $200K donation to Duke of Edinburgh award as Prince Philip laid to rest

A tribute to the late prince’s ‘remarkable life and his selfless service,’ the Prime Minister said Saturday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. homeowners are being urged to take steps to prepare for the possibility of a flood by moving equipment and other assets to higher ground. (J.R. Rardon)
‘Entire province faces risk’: B.C. citizens urged to prepare for above-average spring flooding

Larger-than-normal melting snowpack poses a threat to the province as warmer weather touches down

Vancouver-based Doubleview Gold Corp. is developing claims in an area north of Telegraph Creek that occupies an important place in Tahltan oral histories, said Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
B.C. Indigenous nation opposes mineral exploration in culturally sensitive area

There’s “no way” the Tahltan would ever support a mine there, says Chad Norman Day, president of its central government

Stz’uminus Elder George Harris, Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone, and Stz’uminus Chief Roxanne Harris opened the ceremony. (Cole Schisler photo)
Symbolic red dresses rehung along B.C. highway after vandals tore them down

Leaders from Stz’uminus First Nation and the Town of Ladysmith hung new dresses on Sat. April 17

A Western toadlet crosses the centre line of Elk View Road in Chilliwack on Aug. 26, 2010. A tunnel underneath the road has since been installed to help them migrate cross the road. Saturday, April 24 is Save the Frogs Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress File)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 18 to 24

Save the Frogs Day, Love Your Thighs Day and Scream Day are all coming up this week

Most Read