Student council is encouraging its students to participate in daily challenges. (File)

Central Okanagan School District student council challenges classmates

Student council is promoting distance interactions, self-care and continuous education with daily activities for 23 days

The Central Okanagan School District’s student council has offered some social challenges for their fellow students amid trying times.

As most students in the district continue learning from home, the council is promoting distance interactions, self- care and continuous education with daily activities for 23 days beginning April 20.

“Our hope as a council is to have our community grow together while we’re apart,” said Mckinley Kemp, co-president of the district student council. “We aspire to spark joy, inspiration, and support for each other in these difficult times. This is still our year and we’ll get through this together.”

Some of the upcoming challenges include demonstrations of physical activity, showcasing school spirit with ‘crazy clothes’ and school colours, and sharing of artistic creations.

A list of challenges for the week will be posted to the Instagram page @districtstudentcouncil23 on April 19 and information is also available at sd23.bc.ca.

Students can post their experiences to social media with the tag #SD23challenge. The district encourages students to tag three others in the posts.

Coronavirus

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

