Central Okanagan School District grad rates exceed provincial averages

Many factors play into a school district’s evaluation of success in a given year.

Central Okanagan Public Schools is no different, citing various accomplishments in the school year-end assessment presented to the Board of Education in a meeting on June 22, by Superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal.

Kaardal’s evaluation report from this last year draws attention to the graduation rate for B.C. residents and Indigenous students which has once again exceeded the provincial averages.

The six-year B.C. Resident Completion Rate was 93.5 per cent, compared to the provincial average of 90.1, while the Indigenous six-year B.C. Resident Completion Rate is 83 per cent, compared to the provincial average of 72.5 per cent.

Students enrolled in dual credit programs with UBC Okanagan, BCIT and school-based saw an 87 per cent completion rate for the 2020-21 school year, an increase from 83 per cent registered in 2016-17. The enrolment in those programs amounted to 265 students this past year.

The dual credit program offered in partnership with Okanagan College also saw a completion rate increase for the same time period, from 73 per cent in 2016-17 to 90 per cent for 2020-21.

Kaardal told trustees Central Okanagan Public Schools is considered a high-performing district in the province because student achievement results are above national and provincial norms by almost every measure.

He said achieving those results while dealing with COVID-19 issues over the past two school years is a reflection of the dedication of the staff and the response to those efforts by students.

Looking ahead, the theme for the school district in the 2022-23 school year starting in September will be ‘Caring Community,’ stated Kaardal.

He said the school district would seek to foster greater interaction and involvement on a community level.

Other milestones for the school district this year included the ongoing success of the international student program, drawing 553 students in total representing 25 countries, generating revenues of $6.2 million used to fund other student services not otherwise covered under provincial funding.

The school district also registered and supported 1,610 new immigrant children from 85 countries, the most prevalent countries represented being the Philippines, Syria, India, Brazil, Mexico, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Jamaica, Germany, Vietnam, Columbia and China.

A growing diversity of childcare options to serve families also included eight StrongStart Centres, one Seamless Day pilot project childcare program at Bankhead Elementary, 14 school sites offering preschool-age childcare and 20 school sites providing before and after-school childcare.

Seven new childcare centres will be built and opened by this September along with one additional after-school childcare program added to École Bellevue Creek Elementary.

Other student achievements highlighted by Kaardal’s report included participating schools raising $55,444.10 for the Terry Fox Run in support of cancer research, $34,500 raised by Okanagan Mission Secondary for its 2022 Relay for Life, $20,227.08 raised from the Bald Falcon Day by École Dr. Knox Middle School, and families and staff who donated more than 16,000 pounds of food, thousands of clothing items, nearly $15,000 in gift cards and donations, 75 food hampers and more than 600 new toys for food banks and individual families in need.

