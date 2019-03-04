Central Okanagan school district brings awareness to MOMO challenge

RCMP urges education and awarness in internet safety when dealing with the resurfaced MOMO Challenge

Central Okanagan Public Schools, along with the Kelowna RCMP, are encouraging parents to take note of what their children may be viewing online or what they’re using their smartphones for.

According to a letter sent home to parents from the deputy superintendent of schools, Terry-Lee Beaudry, local schools have received concerned calls regarding the MOMO Challenge.

The “Momo Challenge” is a hoax and urban legend about a nonexistent social media challenge that was spread on Facebook and other media outlets. It was reported that children and adolescents were being enticed by a user named Momo to perform a series of dangerous tasks, including violent attacks and self harm.

“The Kelowna RCMP continues to promote internet safety (and) encourages all parents to teach their children when to block, delete, or report, disturbing images or videos that they may encounter online,” said Const. Lesley Smith in the release.

READ MORE: Me Too movement founder to speak in Kelowna

Helpful tips for parents when it comes to internet safety.

  • Get to know what your child does online and teach them to be safe – they need to know how to deal with inappropriate material and how to protect themselves from predators.
  • Keep the computer in a common area or have them use personal devices in your company.
  • Warn your child not to give personal information to a stranger online.
  • Contact local law enforcement if you believe your child is being blackmailed or extorted online.
  • Tell your child to ignore messages from people they don’t recognize and not to visit someone in person that they met online or via text.

Central Okanagan Public Schools emphasize internet safety, digital citizenship, and cyber-bullying awareness throughout the K- 12 curriculum.

More information can be found at bcrcmp.com and at the B.C. website.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Portion of Highway 97 blocked off by RCMP Monday
Next story
Kelowna’s history in snapshots

Just Posted

Central Okanagan school district brings awareness to MOMO challenge

RCMP urges education and awarness in internet safety when dealing with the resurfaced MOMO Challenge

Portion of Highway 97 blocked off by RCMP Monday

A portion of the highway was briefly closed Monday.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cold throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting Vitamin D and chills

New boutique in Kelowna sets out to promote sustainable fashion

Textile Apparel will offer eco-friendly and sustainable clothing as well as vintage gems

Kelowna looks at big fines for people who contravene short term rental bylaws

If you’re renting out a suite and you’re not licensed, you may face upwards of $10,000 a day in fines.

SpaceX’s new crew capsule aces space station docking

NASA is paying the two private companies $8 billion to build and operate the capsules

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

China accuses detained Canadians of stealing state secrets

State news agency reports former diplomat Michael Kovrig was spying with businessman Michael Spavor

Fleury makes 19 saves as Golden Knights blank Canucks 3-0

Markstrom makes 45 stops for struggling Canucks

Mayor asks province for $60M to pay for housing, costs for B.C. tent city

Mike Morden met with a number of provincial ministers on Feb. 25

B.C. rink rolling at the Brier

Vernon’s Jim Cotter improves to 2-0 with big win over Nunavut

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Highway bridge guard rail damaged in November crash to be fixed by the end of March

The Bruhn Bridge’s sidewalk is the only way for pedestrians to cross the Sicamous channel

Most Read