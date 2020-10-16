Mount Boucherie secondary teacher Tyler Ernst led school trustees and staff in an instructional session on how to pronounce 'Every Child Matters' in the Okanagan language at last Wednesday's board of education meeting. (Barry Gerding/Black Press Media)

Central Okanagan school briefs: Traffic safety a school district priority

Trustees salute bus driver, traffic safety officer in recognizing School Bus Safety Awareness Week, Oct. 13-23

Safety on the roads for students, parents and school bus drivers remains an ongoing concern for Central Okanagan Public Schools.

The Central Okanagan Board of Education recognized this in saluting the contribution of two school district employees to School Bus Safety Awareness Week, Oct. 13-23

Don Heathcote spoke to school trustees at the Oct. 15 board meeting about his experiences as a 30-year school bus driver, as did Dan Glasscock, the district recently hired traffic safety officer.

Heathcote, who transports students from the Ellison area to Rutland Senior Secondary, was prepared to step down from behind the wheel this fall but opted to stick around a bit longer after speaking to his doctor and other drivers and taking into consideration the safety measures used to address COVID-19 issues.

“I decided to stick in there for a bit longer,” he said.

Heathcote talked about the personal rapport he develops with students who exit and board his bus daily and helping kids with special needs on his route get to and from school safely.

“You hold yourself to a high standard of safety and I commend you for the service you have done and continue to do for the school district, ” Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal said of Heathcote’s commitment to his job.

Glasscock, a 20-year school district employee and paid-on-call firefighter, said since September he has delved into issues involving arrival and dismissal of students at local schools, identifying where traffic congestion issues exist and working with police, school staff and parents to find solutions.

“I have just been getting my feet wet and up to speed in this new job and difficult situations that need to be addressed,” said Glasscock.

“If parents have questions and I don’t have an immediate answer, I will find that out for you.”

_________

The board of education has opted not to include a trustee on the long-term facility plan steering committee.

Trustee Julia Fraser was originally appointed to the committee in February 2019 in her role as planning facilities committee chair, but the board has since decided the committee be left to staff members who will report their findings to the school board.

Public consultation is being organized to deal with two particular issues requiring some immediate action – adding French Immersion to the new Lake Country school H.S. Grenda Middle opening next fall and enrolment pressure on Kelowna Secondary School.

_________

The board of education will write a letter of congratulations to Westbank First Nation Elders Grouse and Pamela Barnes for receiving Okanagan College’s highest honour, to be bestowed as Honourary Fellows.

The two have been dedicated to preserving the Syilx language, knowledge and culture for the younger generations.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan teachers push to cancel FSA testing

READ MORE: Downside for parents who opted out of Central Okanagan School District programs

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.
Next story
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

Just Posted

Mount Boucherie secondary teacher Tyler Ernst led school trustees and staff in an instructional session on how to pronounce 'Every Child Matters' in the Okanagan language at last Wednesday's board of education meeting. (Barry Gerding/Black Press Media)
Central Okanagan school briefs: Traffic safety a school district priority

Trustees salute bus driver, traffic safety officer in recognizing School Bus Safety Awareness Week, Oct. 13-23

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, is the declared NDP candidate for Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24 provincial election. Sandhu finished third in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding in the 2019 federal election running under the NDP banner. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon-Monashee candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with racist, crass graffiti

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu says incident is “sad and hurtful,” but inspires her to keep going

Upper Bench Estate Winery’s 2019 Riesling was named wine of the year, Oct. 15. (Okanagan Wine Festivals Society)
Penticton winery takes top spot in British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards

West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery was also honoured with a Platinum award

(File photo)
Kelowna resident falls victim to ‘Grandparent Scam’, RCMP issue warning

A ‘lawyer’ convinced victim to send money to get son out of police custody

(Kyle Geronazzo)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna-Lake Country – Kyle Geronazzo (Libertarian)

I’m running for the BC Libertarian Party because I do not believe… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Sheriffs lead John Brittain into the courthouse. (Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News)
Ex-wife of convicted Penticton killer speaks out after his sentencing

John Brittain was sentenced yesterday to life in prison for the 2019 killing of four people

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

PDCSS executive director Becky Vermette told The Spotlight that providing assisted living services was creating an annual deficit of approximately $70,000 per year. (Photo contributed.)
Princeton’s seniors residence faces sharp cutbacks to services

Meals, suite cleaning and security scheduled to be discontinued in December

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

Most Read