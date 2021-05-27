Central Okanagan school board offers condolences after students die in tragic crash

All three victims were all Grade 12 students at Kelowna Secondary School

The tragic death of three Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) students brought the Central Okanagan Public School board of education meeting to a halt Wednesday evening.

Moyra Baxter, chair of the board of education, said the trustees and school district administrative staff were deeply saddened by the loss of the three students who died in a single-vehicle car crash on Gordon Drive.

“Our thoughts are with those students’ families and friends, and all those affected by this tragic accident…in this very difficult time,” said Baxter.

She also noted school district flags will be flying at half-mast.

Superintendent Kevin Kaardal told trustees the school district’s post-critical incident response team attended KSS on Wednesday morning after learning about the incident.

Police officers had arrived on the scene about midnight, May 26, to discover a vehicle with extensive damage and the three deceased occupants inside.

READ MORE: High school students killed in single-vehicle crash

“Everyone has been supporting and looking out for each other as it is a very sad time at Kelowna Secondary right now,” Kaardal said.

Kaardal confirmed the three victims were all Grade 12 students at KSS.

“We are grateful for the strength of our staff and the KSS school community, who will need time to grieve and draw closer than ever to get each other through this tragic end to a difficult year,” he stated.

Police have only publicly confirmed the three victims’ identities as an 18-year-old female driver, an 18-year-old male passenger, and a 17-year-old female passenger.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City of Kelowna