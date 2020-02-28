A new farm will soon be built at KLO Middle School (File photo)

Central Okanagan school board members approve $50,000 loan for KLO modular farm

The garden will grow lettuce, kale and other vegetables once completed

Central Okanagan school board trustees have approved a $49,764 loan to help build a modular farm at École KLO Middle School.

According to a report given to SD23 trustees, the farm will cost approximately $300,000 to build and will grow lettuce, kale and other vegetables.

Of the $300,000, around $250,000 will go to build the farm and the growing system, $27,500 will go towards preparing the site for the garden and $12,500 will go towards hiring workers to help build and maintain the site.

Kelowna lavender farm make steps towards sustainability

The school is also receiving over $100,000 for the project from PC Children’s Charity after it won a grant from the charity earlier this year.

After the project is completed, École KLO and other students in the district will have an opportunity to visit the farm and learn how the produce is grown.

It’s not known exactly when construction for the farm will be completed.

To learn more about the project, you can visit the Central Okanagan Public Schools’ website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Most Read