Central Okanagan School Board chair closes book on career

‘If I think about what I’ve really enjoyed, it’s the opportunity to meet students’

After much careful consideration, long-serving Central Okanagan Public Schools Chairperson Moyra Baxter has decided not to run for re-election as school trustee.

“I thought about the pros and cons, and I came to the conclusion that I don’t want to do it anymore,” said Baxter.

She was first elected as a school trustee in 1996 and has been re-elected every term since then. She has served as chairperson for 16 of her 26-year tenure with the school board.

“If I think about what I’ve really enjoyed, it’s the opportunity to meet students,” added Baxter. “I’ve always felt like students tell you like it is and you learn so much about what we need to be trying to do for them.”

She also believes the role of trustee has become more understood by the community but is still concerned that those running for trustee don’t get the consideration they deserve.

“One of the biggest disappointments for me over the years has been municipal elections,” said Baxter. “How many people who go out to vote for mayor, council, and regional district, don’t vote for school trustee.”

Baxter noted she has been approached over the years to run for a different office, such as city council.

“For me, the most important locally-elected position is that of a school trustee. If you have a good public education system that strives to make sure every student can be the best that they can be, that’s so important for our community, our democracy.”

Baxter added it is her hope that individuals interested in running for school trustee in October’s municipal elections will do their research and understand the role.

“I hope that they really think about ‘why do I want to put my name forward.’ It carries so much responsibility. We have over 24,000 students in the Central Okanagan, and every one of them is important.”

As for what’s next, Baxter added that she’ll continue with her volunteer work among other things.

“I’ll continue on doing what I’ve been doing. I’m a Rotarian and am quite involved with my club. It will be good to be able to give more time.”

READ MORE: Anonymous donation helps Kelowna charity reach goal for sex assault victims

READ MORE: Moms take to B.C. streets, tying purple ribbons to honour 10,000 lives lost to drug poisonings

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictSchool DistrictStudents