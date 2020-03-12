(File photo)

Central Okanagan school board cancels five international field trips for students due to coronavirus

Cancellations impact dozens of students

The Central Okanagan school board has decided to cancel five international field trips due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The cancelled trips include a Mount Boucherie Secondary School music trip to Disneyland in California from March 13 to March 19, a Kelowna Senior Secondary School cultural trip to Europe from March 18 to April 1 and a Kelowna Senior Secondary School music trip to New York from April 5 to April 12.

An exchange trip to France for students from Mount Boucherie Secondary, Okanagan Mission Secondary, Rutland Senior Secondary and Kelowna Senior Secondary has also been cancelled. The trip was expected to be held from March 14 to April 25.

The board also cancelled a Kelowna Senior Secondary trip to New York for April 5 to April 12.

“This is a difficult decision. We feel sorry for the family’s and kids who raised money to go on these trips,” said school district assistant superintendent Allan Lalonde.

“I think the decision was an appropriate one. With the U.S. president cancelling trips to Europe and with the NBA cancelling their season, this is just too much of a risk for students.”

READ MORE: Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

Lalonde said the district is working to try and provide financial compensation for family’s who’ve paid for their field trips.

Despite the cancellations, school district superintendent Kevin Kaardal said district field trips in May or June could still go ahead if the situation improves.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna man pleaded guilty for hiding camera in Summerhill Winery bathroom
Next story
B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Food Bank announces new CEO

Trevor Moss will take on the role effective March 30

Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

The Western Hockey League pauses season on March 12

Kelowna RCMP officer nearly struck by vehicle while directing traffic

The incident occurred while the officer was directing traffic in relation to two-vehicle accident on Wednesday night

Kelowna man pleaded guilty for hiding camera in Summerhill Winery bathroom

Former employee Ian Leighton will return to provincial court May 21

Central Okanagan school board cancels five international field trips for students due to coronavirus

Cancellations impact dozens of students

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

Vernon Mission auctions off TP for good cause

Coveted tissue paper is up for grabs with funds going back to Upper Room Mission programming

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

‘Social distancing’ ramps up as COVID-19 spreads and economic toll mounts

Canada has recorded a single death among about 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Schools will not run out of toilet paper during pandemic, says official

‘The quality of toilet paper we use, nobody wants.’

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

Most Read