(Contributed)

Central Okanagan SAR called for 3 assists over long weekend

The first call was for an ill-prepared mountain biker

Three tasks over the three-day weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

The first call came Saturday from Kelowna RCMP for a disoriented mountain biker on the Kettle Valley Railway.

The rider had been dropped at June Springs Road with plans to bike to KVR and then home to Penticton. They did not have water on them and became disoriented. Nine members from COSAR responded and brought the man to a waiting ambulance.

Later on Saturday, COSAR was called to Oyama Lake Lodge. A man had fallen from a deck at one of the cabins and BC Emergency Health Services called for assistance.

Five members of search and rescue responded only to find that paramedics were able to reach the man and bring him to the ambulance. He was transported to hospital.

On Sunday, Penticton Search and Rescue called for assistance from COSAR in locating a missing man from the Cawston area.

(Contributed)
