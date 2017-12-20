(AdventureHan/Twitter)

Central Okanagan roads remain icy

After yesterday’s snow storm, roads are still icy and snowy

Roads throughout the Central Okanagan were a mess this week as a snowstorm blanketed the valley.

“There have been approx 14 collisions reported in the last 24 hours,” said Const. Lesley Smith with the Kelowna RCMP.

“Be careful on these unpredictable road conditions. And now it’s melting so we have slushy icy roads…”

One crash involved a car travelling down Springfield near the intersection with Hollywood Road South. The driver lost control of the vehicle as it came down the road, crossed into the oncoming lane, over a road sign and a sidewalk and a fence and ended partially on a homeowners lawn.

The driver said he was driving cautiously and under the speed limit down Springfield from Rutland Road when the car spun out of control. He was unhurt in the accident.

Another snuffed out power in McKinley Landing, affecting 371 customers.

“FortisBC is working to repair damage to a power pole caused by a motor vehicle along McKinley Road that occurred at about 2:30 p.m. To safely make repairs, we’ve had to turn off power to about 380 customers in the McKinley Landing area, including some addresses along Glenmore Road,” said Nicole Bogdanovic, communications advisor with FortisBC.

The storm has passed, though road conditions have yet to return to normal.

Drive BC has a travel advisory on most major highways, due to the ice and snow that accumulated overnight and some that is still falling.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Travel tips for the holidays
Next story
Ex-RCMP spokesperson Tim Shields found not guilty of sexual assault

Just Posted

Central Okanagan roads remain icy

After yesterday’s snow storm, roads are still icy and snowy

Breaking: Three found dead in Rutland home

The home is surrounded in police tape and cruisers are parked out front

Travel tips for the holidays

Plan around a Kelowna’s busy airport for your holiday travels

Petition started to keep Kelowna flow boarding machine

City council decided to look at alternative options to the H2O Centre’s FlowRider

Heavy blanket of snow over the Southern Interior

The storm has passed and now it’s time for Okanagan and Shuswap residents to dig out.

Even more Christmas hampers given out in Kelowna

Hamper numbers are higher than last year, according to the food bank

Star gazing: History of the Winter Solstice

At 8:28 a.m. (PST) on Thursday, Dec. 21, the sun will rise and set at the southernmost extreme

Icy dip in the lake

Vehicle goes off road and ends up in Skaha Lake

Glass sponge reef recommended as World Heritage Site

The Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs are among eight nominated sites

New contract including anti-harassment measures approved by B.C. actors

Ninety-four per cent of Union of B.C. Performers members voted in favour of the three-year contract

Video: Ice rink at DeMille’s to be bigger and better than last winter

Ice surface is flooded, awaiting a cold snap

67,000 homeowners get early-warning assessment notice

These notices have been sent out to homes with an above-average increase in their 2018 assessment

Six injured in B.C. every hour in Christmastime crashes

On average 340 people are injured in 1,200 crashes.

Free naloxone kits now available at pharmacies across B.C.

The kits are now available at London Drugs, Save-on-Foods pharmacies, as well as training

Most Read