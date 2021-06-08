A rock quarry. (Markus Distelrath/Pixabay)

Central Okanagan residents, irrigation district oppose proposed rock quarry off Hwy 33

Residents and Black Mountain Irrigation District said there are environmental, water risks

A proposed rock quarry in Joe Rich has residents and the Black Mountain Irrigation District (BMID) worried.

Westridge Rock Ventures Ltd. has proposed a sand, gravel and aggregate rock quarry be established just off Highway 33. The company listed some of the benefits of the location as being closer to the market, with traffic being reduced as Joe Rich is rural, which means less wear and tear on roads and reduced greenhouse gases and fuel consumption.

Westridge also stated the proposed location is not in an environmentally sensitive area.

Despite that, the community is still concerned and some are hoping the quarry proposal doesn’t get approved.

Area resident Shawn Blennerhassett said the site for the new quarry borders his property, and he and his wife are concerned that an industrial mining operation could be too close to them and their neighbours.

“I’d never even heard of the application previously. A neighbour just informed us out of the blue that this was happening,” he said.

“This is a small community of residential and rural acreages, and it’s not really the proper place for a commercial quarry operation.”

Blennerhassett cited some of the reasons that he and other residents are concerned about, including traffic, noise, potential results from crushing and blasting rocks, the effect a quarry could have on local wells, as well as disturbing the local wildlife.

READ MORE: Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apologizing for residential schools

BMID administrator Bob Hrasko said although the proposed quarry is not in an environmentally sensitive area, it is just above a 130-metre silt bluff slope that could easily become unstable.

“We supply water to approximately 5,000 acres of agricultural land in the east benches of Kelowna and we also supply domestic water to about 28,000 people,” Hrasko said.

“The issues we have with the quarry being located there is the vibrations from blasting and all the activities that will occur above the highway… the silt bluff slope has historically seen slumping and instability.

“The worry is that the silt bluffs could fail and block Mission Creek entirely.”

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is one of the referral agencies for Westridge’s application, but the final decision rests with B.C.’s Ministry of Mines. This means that even if the RDCO supports the application — or doesn’t — the province will have the final say.

Now, residents are holding information sessions and reaching out to the province and Westridge to relocate the site.

“I have nothing against mining and whether gravel is needed desperately or not, it doesn’t matter. But there are many, many other places, better places, to have this quarry,” Blennerhassett said.

Hrasko echoed his sentiments.

“Anything that will contribute to a slope failure and damage Mission Creek is a bad idea. Westridge is a reputable company and we buy gravel from them for our operations, but we would like this site to not be approved,” he said.

“We would like to see a pit but perhaps somewhere else.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Ministry of Mines for comment.

READ MORE: Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP seek witnesses in Kelowna hit and run
Next story
Syilx Nation members make emotional trip to Kamloops Residential School for Unity Run

Just Posted

Hundreds of people gathered at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4) to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Syilx Nation members make emotional trip to Kamloops Residential School for Unity Run

‘It was healing for our people, healing for our survivors, and lifted the hearts of a Nation in mourning’

RCMP. (File photo)
RCMP seek witnesses in Kelowna hit and run

Police say a woman was struck by a dark-coloured SUV while crossing Underhill Street at Baron Road

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Your hair and fingernails don’t grow after you die

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Vernon's Leo Louis travelled Wednesday, June 2, to the Kamloops Indian Residental School site and placed a white eagle feather on a monument in memory of his mother, residential school survivor Cecilia Louis. Memorials have been placed at the site since the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
Kamloops residential school never discussed by Vernon survivor

The late Cecilia Louis mentioned school once to husband of 66 years, and never to her kids

Vernon SKY Volleyball club member Iseult Colclough is the winner of the Emily Dahl Foundation $5,000 scholarship. (Contributed)
Vernon volleyball club awards scholarship

Iseult Colclough of Vernon SKY Volleyball wins Emily Dahl Foundation bursary

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Colby Kalke remains in intensive care at Royal Inland Hospital following a June 3 motor-vehicle collision. (Colby Yost/Gofundme photo)
Love and support flows for Salmon Arm teen seriously injured in collision

Colby Kalke remains in intensive care in Kamloops hospital

A rock quarry. (Markus Distelrath/Pixabay)
Central Okanagan residents, irrigation district oppose proposed rock quarry off Hwy 33

Residents and Black Mountain Irrigation District said there are environmental, water risks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Demonstrators rally in light of recent increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes. (Ekevara Kitpowsong)
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Low-income earners, those ages 18 to 34 were the most likely targets

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Motorists are asked to watch out for the Adams Lake Indian Band’s Walking Our Spirits Home procession on Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, 2021. The purple line outlines the route. (Adams Lake Band image)
Motorists asked to watch for ‘Walking Our Spirits Home’ procession Kamloops to Chase

Adams Lake Band advises of delays June 11-13 while walk honours residential school survivors

A family in Oliver lost their home to a stubborn fire on Monday. (Oliver Fire Department Facebook)
Oliver family loses home to fire

House had to be knocked down because of stubborn blaze, said fire department

Kristina Little took this photo of the moment her children first saw their father Rob after he returned home from hospital.
26 days later, Nelson’s Rob Little is alive after battle against COVID

For nearly a month, Little fought for his life in an ICU

Most Read