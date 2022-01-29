Central Okanagan Public Schools support those in need

Youngest to those about to graduate took opportunities over the fall and holidays to give back

Students and staff and École Glenrosa Middle with clothing donations to the Kelowna Gospel Mission (Photo/Central Okanagan Public Schools)

Central Okanagan Public Schools families and staff were busy helping others over the holiday season.

They donated over 16,000 pounds of food, thousands of clothing items, nearly $15,000 in gift cards and donations, 75 food hampers, and over 600 new toys. In addition to donations to food banks and families, schools also raised significant amounts of food, clothing, and money families in neighbouring school districts displaced by flooding last November.

“We teach students to see their connection to the world around them, giving them the skills and knowledge so that they understand the power they have to change the world and thrive in it,” said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of schools. “Every year, our learners inspire hope when they embrace opportunities to give back and we are grateful for the generosity of our families.”

From the youngest to those about to graduate, public school students took opportunities over the fall and during the holidays to give back to their community. Here are just a few examples:

•Central School students planted produce at the KLO Middle modular farm, then distributed the harvest over the holiday break

•Staff and students at École Glenrosa Middle volunteered on a Saturday for the Central Okanagan Food Bank Stuff a Bus Campaign, in addition to food and clothing drives

•Canyon Falls Middle School students gathered hygiene and clothing items for a women’s shelter

•OKM Secondary families “adopted” 26 dogs through Paws It Forward donations

•Watson Road Elementary students gathered new socks in “Socktober” and winter wear in “Snovember”

Central Okanagan Public Schools thanks all the families and staff members who donated to help local and neighbouring communities in an especially difficult year.

