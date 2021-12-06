Central Okanagan Public Schools reflects on 1989 École Polytechnique massacre

It is the 32nd anniversary of what’s widely believed to be Canada’s largest mass shooting targeting women

Central Okanagan Public Schools is taking Dec. 6, to recognize the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, which honours the victims of the École Polytechnique massacre.

On this day in 1989, 14 women were murdered at École Polytechnique in Montreal because they were women in science education. The National Day is a reminder that misogyny has deadly consequences and that we must work together to combat gender-based violence.

Kevin Kaardal the superintendent of SD23, said that the Central Okanagan School District is working to increase opportunities for girls and empower them to follow their curiosity in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and other fields where they may traditionally be under-represented.

“Today is a sobering reminder of our shared responsibility to recognize the violence that is a daily reality for many women and girls and work together to confront the culture that allows such violence. Although it has been over three decades since the tragic attack in Montreal, we know that gender-based violence continues and has been exacerbated by the pandemic. We urge our community to join us in educating ourselves about gender-based violence and taking action against it.”

