Administrative office for Central Okanagan Public Schools located in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)

Administrative office for Central Okanagan Public Schools located in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)

Central Okanagan Public Schools and support staff sign labour deal

Members of CUPE Local 3523 voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action last month

The BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) and the union representing Central Okanagan Public Schools support staff have ratified their collective bargaining agreement.

Members of CUPE Local 3523 voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action last month.

Both sides agreed to seek mediation in reaching an agreement, and a tentative deal was announced Jan. 23.

Details of the agreement were not provided.

READ MORE: Potential labour deal between Central Okanagan Public Schools and support staff

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaLabourLake CountrySchools

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dances with Wolves actor facing sex charge in 2018 B.C. incident
Next story
Pilots walk way after B.C. plane goes down while fighting Australian wildfires

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rockets will play the Prince George Cougars three times in four nights starting on Tuesday, Feb, 7. (@Kelowna_Rockets/WHL)
Kelowna Rockets keep playoff hopes alive with winning streak

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Sedan collides with dump truck in lunchtime Kelowna crash

Black Phoenix Tea Room is located at 2459 Main Street in West Kelowna. (Helen Ive/Facebook)
Turning a dream into reality: West Kelowna woman opens new coffee shop

The Wayne Gretzky-autographed Indianapolis Racers jersey that was stolen from Player’s Choice Sports in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)
Autographed Gretzky jersey grabbed from Kelowna sports shop

Pop-up banner image