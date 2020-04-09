Central Okanagan property crime map released

Crime Stoppers releases a report of property crimes across the Central Okanagan for March

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is releasing a report on property crime in the region from March 1 to 31.

Maps include areas from the Lower Mission, Upper Mission, South East Kelowna, Rutland, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country.

Each map indicates various crimes from auto theft to robbery to break and enters, for both residences and businesses.

Check out the maps below.

READ MORE:: West Kelowna man charged in relation to cannabis grow robbery in Sicamous

Crime

