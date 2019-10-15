Central Okanagan Parks Services looking for volunteers to help in regional parks

The Parks Services department will hold an information session on Oct. 27 at the Environmental Education Centre in Kelowna

The Regional District of Okanagan is looking for people who like being outdoors, regularly visit regional parks and enjoy spending time with like-minded people to join their Volunteer in Parks program.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, the parks services department is holding an information session in the basement of the Environmental Education Centre, located in Mission Creek Regional Park.

The Volunteers in Parks program encourages community involvement in the Central Okanagan’s extensive regional park system. The wide-range of volunteer opportunities is designed for people who like to get out and explore regional parks, are handy and creative and like to meet other like-minded people.

There are also opportunities for families to get involved and for service organizations looking for hands-on projects that benefit the community.

The session will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., followed by a question and answer period. Participants are asked to enter the Environmental Education Centre through the downstairs backdoor.

Successful applicants will receive training, identification and other materials to help their volunteer experience.

For more information about the Volunteers in Parks information sessions and programs, visit the district’s website.

READ MORE: Okanagan health organizations unite to host Future of Health Forum in Kelowna

READ MORE: Accelerate Okanagan announces new CEO

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan health organizations unite to host Future of Health Forum in Kelowna
Next story
VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters

Just Posted

Lake Country man charged for killing his wife expected to enter plea

Lambertus “Bert” Westervelt was charged with second-degree murder of his wife in April

Breakfast with the candidates: Central Okanagan candidates to meet for early morning panel

The event will feature a round of ‘speed dating’ followed by a one-hour panel

Rockets take lessons from weekend’s loss, look for bounce back against Swift Current

Kelowna hosts the Broncos Wednesday night at Prospera Place

Central Okanagan Parks Services looking for volunteers to help in regional parks

The Parks Services department will hold an information session on Oct. 27 at the Environmental Education Centre in Kelowna

Okanagan health organizations unite to host Future of Health Forum in Kelowna

The forum will be held at the Kelowna Innovation Centre on Friday, Oct. 18

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Second year in a row for online campaign

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Okanagan man killed in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police say 21-year-old died at scene after pickup truck collided with transport trailer

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

Enderby massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

UPDATED: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Most Read